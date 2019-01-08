Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $77,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $166,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,572.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $117,726.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,920. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

