Saul Centers (BFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

NYSE:BFS traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 58,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,536. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $45.49 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

In other news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott V. Schneider sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $43,502.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $507,867.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 7.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 31.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 7.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

