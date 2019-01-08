Sartorius (SARTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

SARTF stock traded down $24.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sartorius has a 1 year low of $109.50 and a 1 year high of $149.00.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Sartorius had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $459.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. Analysts forecast that Sartorius will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

