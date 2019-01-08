Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Janney Montgomery Scott Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been assigned a $200.00 price objective by Janney Montgomery Scott in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.28% from the stock’s current price.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. BTIG Research set a $190.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.94. 1,623,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $936,713.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,695 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.39 per share, with a total value of $2,009,911.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,811 shares in the company, valued at $49,698,316.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.