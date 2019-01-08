Saputo Inc. (SAP) Receives C$45.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Desjardins raised Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Saputo from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

In other Saputo news, Director Diane Nyisztor bought 900 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.01 per share, with a total value of C$35,109.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,160 shares of company stock worth $45,217.

TSE:SAP traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$39.13. 319,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,013. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$35.56 and a 1-year high of C$45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Saputo will post 2.03999987465439 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

