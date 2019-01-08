Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 200.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,549,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,332,000 after buying an additional 1,034,006 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 180,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 58,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 695,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,540,365. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

