Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 3.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,258,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $55,264,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2,171.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,328,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,437 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 27,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. 264,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,412,150. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

