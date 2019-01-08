Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $490,000 Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 248.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.18. 247,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $163.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

