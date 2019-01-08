SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,556,012 shares.The stock last traded at $131.86 and had previously closed at $139.13.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.58.
The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.62.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000.
SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).
