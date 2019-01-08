SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,556,012 shares.The stock last traded at $131.86 and had previously closed at $139.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.58.

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.62.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.97) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

