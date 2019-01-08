Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Ryerson reported sales of $810.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Ryerson had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner acquired 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,055.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock worth $113,158. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,209,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 24.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 332,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ryerson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Ryerson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 808,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 149,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,340. The firm has a market cap of $252.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

