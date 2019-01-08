RPM International (RPM) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. RPM International has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $68.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 47.95%.

In related news, Director John M. Ballbach bought 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.53 per share, with a total value of $200,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,367.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $5,122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in RPM International by 15.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after buying an additional 47,923 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $2,681,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

