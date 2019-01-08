Roku (ROKU) Shares Gap Up to $42.18

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.53, but opened at $42.18. Roku shares last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 34582642 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roku to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.26.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $7,776,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $745,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,448 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,492. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 671.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

