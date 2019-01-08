Roche Holdings AG Basel (RHHBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance is being buoyed by strong sales of Ocrevus, Perjeta, Tecentriq and Alecensa which more than offset the decline from legacy drugs Rituxan, Avastin and Tarceva. In particular, MS drug Ocrevus continues to witness strong growth, driven by increased demand. Meanwhile, the company continues to progress with its pipeline as it looks to restructure its portfolio beyond oncology into MS and hemophilia among others. The Ignyta acquisition will further strengthen pipeline. Roche dominates the breast cancer space with strong demand for its HER2 franchise drugs. Roche is also looking to restructure its operations for better efficiency. Roche also focuses on innovative diagnostic solutions for the early detection and treatment of diseases. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past twelve months.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, November 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Roche Holdings AG Basel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roche Holdings AG Basel from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Gardiner Nancy B purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 7.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

