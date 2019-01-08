Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Holdings Boosted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 213.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,590,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,710,000 after purchasing an additional 423,215 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays cut Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

