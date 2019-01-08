Rio Tinto (RIO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report published on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Societe Generale lowered Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 4,050 ($52.92) to GBX 3,830 ($50.05) in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,141.88 ($54.12).

LON RIO opened at GBX 3,831 ($50.06) on Friday. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.23).

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,664 ($47.88), for a total transaction of £549,600 ($718,149.75). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,632 ($47.46), for a total value of £254.24 ($332.21). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,258 shares of company stock worth $97,187,925.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

