Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Receives $57.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.
RIO opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.76. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $60.72.
About Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.