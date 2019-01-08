Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Receives $57.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

RIO opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.76. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $60.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Rio Tinto by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 80,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,171,000 after purchasing an additional 933,679 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

