Ring Energy Inc (REI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms have commented on REI. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ring Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Imperial Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Sunday, December 2nd.

Shares of REI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,575. Ring Energy has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ring Energy by 53.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,489,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 867,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ring Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,093,000 after purchasing an additional 864,863 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Ring Energy by 46.4% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 2,655,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 841,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ring Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,887,000 after purchasing an additional 713,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 1,535.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 361,616 shares during the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

