Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $5.75 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RBBN. ValuEngine raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

RBBN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. 14,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,550. The stock has a market cap of $541.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.90.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 397.2% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 30,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

