Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.12 million, a PE ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 30,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

