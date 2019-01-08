Reviewing Weyland Tech (WEYL) & Paypal (PYPL)

Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) and Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weyland Tech and Paypal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyland Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Paypal 0 6 26 0 2.81

Paypal has a consensus price target of $95.45, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Paypal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paypal is more favorable than Weyland Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Paypal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Weyland Tech has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paypal has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weyland Tech and Paypal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyland Tech $15.58 million 1.66 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Paypal $13.09 billion 7.98 $1.80 billion $1.39 63.81

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than Weyland Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Weyland Tech and Paypal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyland Tech -18.94% -120.28% -73.05% Paypal 13.98% 13.60% 4.90%

Summary

Paypal beats Weyland Tech on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. It offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France. The company was formerly known as Seratosa, Inc. and changed its name to Weyland Tech Inc. in September 2015. Weyland Tech Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. The company has a strategic partnership with American Express Company to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

