Reviewing Tempus Applied Solutions (TMPS) & Yatra Online (YTRA)

Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tempus Applied Solutions and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online -4.67% -202.75% -22.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tempus Applied Solutions and Yatra Online, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus Applied Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatra Online 0 0 3 0 3.00

Yatra Online has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 107.87%. Given Yatra Online’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tempus Applied Solutions and Yatra Online’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus Applied Solutions $18.77 million 0.11 -$3.12 million N/A N/A Yatra Online $188.12 million 1.01 -$61.33 million ($1.42) -3.13

Tempus Applied Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatra Online.

Volatility & Risk

Tempus Applied Solutions has a beta of -1.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatra Online has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yatra Online beats Tempus Applied Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempus Applied Solutions

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in aviation services. It deals with turnkey flight operations and offers customized design, engineering, and modification solutions and training services that support critical aviation mission requirements. It operates in a single segment: Flight Operations and Support. It also designs, fly, trains, and finances airplanes. The company was founded by Benjamin Scott Terry on December 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 3.7 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurgaon, India.

