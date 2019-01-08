Reviewing PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (PLWTY) & TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (TEZNY)

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (OTCMKTS:PLWTY) and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. TERNA RETE ELET/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PANALPINA WELTT/ADR pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares PANALPINA WELTT/ADR and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PANALPINA WELTT/ADR 1.12% 10.69% 3.32% TERNA RETE ELET/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PANALPINA WELTT/ADR and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PANALPINA WELTT/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 TERNA RETE ELET/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PANALPINA WELTT/ADR and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PANALPINA WELTT/ADR $5.62 billion 0.54 $59.76 million $0.50 51.00 TERNA RETE ELET/ADR $2.33 billion 5.14 N/A N/A N/A

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TERNA RETE ELET/ADR.

Summary

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR beats TERNA RETE ELET/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PANALPINA WELTT/ADR

Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG provides air and ocean freight, and logistics services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS. The company's air freight services include general, special, express, and intermodal services; and charter and emergency services, as well as virtual cargo airline and e-freight services. It also provides ocean freight products, such as full container load, less-than-container load, and non-containerized load products, as well as various services, such as dangerous goods handling, temperature controlled transportation, cargo insurance, letter of credit processing, certification and legalization of documents, food and drug administration filing, and advanced cargo information filing. In addition, the company offers logistics and manufacturing services comprising manufacturing assembly and testing, technical distribution, installation, and product life cycle extension services that include repair, reconfiguration, and reselling; and 3D printing, demand-driven inventory dispositioning, and end-to-end e-commerce solutions, as well as inbound, distribution, finished goods, aftermarket, reverse logistics, warehousing, and other value added logistics services. Further, it provides energy and project solutions that include planning, transport engineering, route and site survey, marine and cargo charter, carrier, and origin and destination services; and supply chain solutions comprising planning, sourcing, making, delivering, and returning services. Additionally, the company offers full and less than truck load, and consolidation road services; and rail, cargo security, and business implementation services. It serves the automotive, chemical, consumer and retail, energy, fashion, government, aid and relief, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, perishable product, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About TERNA RETE ELET/ADR

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. In addition, the company designs, produces, markets, and repairs industrial and power transformers; develops renewable energy projects; and offers energy solutions, telecommunications, and operation and maintenance services for third parties, as well as undertakes private interconnector projects. Further, it owns the national transmission grid in Italy with approximately 72,800 kilometers of high voltage lines; and 25 interconnection lines. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

