Reviewing LYNAS CORP LTD/S (LYSDY) and Compass Minerals International (CMP)

LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LYNAS CORP LTD/S and Compass Minerals International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LYNAS CORP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass Minerals International 1 1 3 0 2.40

Compass Minerals International has a consensus target price of $64.81, indicating a potential upside of 51.86%. Given Compass Minerals International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than LYNAS CORP LTD/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LYNAS CORP LTD/S and Compass Minerals International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LYNAS CORP LTD/S $290.04 million 2.61 $41.16 million N/A N/A Compass Minerals International $1.36 billion 1.06 $42.70 million $2.75 15.52

Compass Minerals International has higher revenue and earnings than LYNAS CORP LTD/S.

Volatility and Risk

LYNAS CORP LTD/S has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LYNAS CORP LTD/S and Compass Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LYNAS CORP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Compass Minerals International 0.91% 12.10% 3.08%

Dividends

Compass Minerals International pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. LYNAS CORP LTD/S does not pay a dividend. Compass Minerals International pays out 104.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Compass Minerals International has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats LYNAS CORP LTD/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LYNAS CORP LTD/S

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. It also owns, develops, and operates Lynas advanced materials plant located in Kuantan, Malaysia; and Mount Weld concentration plant located in Western Australia. In addition, the company offers corporate services. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products under the Protassium+ brand; and micronutrient products under the Wolf Trax brand, as well as specialty plant nutrition solution-based products and chemical solutions. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

