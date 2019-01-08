Reviewing Iamgold (IAG) & Timberline Resources (TLRS)

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Iamgold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Iamgold and Timberline Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iamgold $1.09 billion 1.61 $501.60 million $0.06 63.00 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$5.05 million N/A N/A

Iamgold has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Iamgold and Timberline Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iamgold 0 3 7 0 2.70 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iamgold presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.96%. Given Iamgold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Iamgold is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Iamgold has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iamgold and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iamgold -0.98% 1.14% 0.82% Timberline Resources N/A -12.25% -11.81%

Summary

Iamgold beats Timberline Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa. It holds interests in various other projects, including the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Siribaya project in Mali; the Loma Larga project in southern Ecuador; and the Eastern Borosi project in Northeast Nicaragua. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Talapoosa project covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in the Lyon county, northwestern Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

