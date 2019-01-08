Reviewing Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OGZPY) and NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF)

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) and NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and NXT Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazprom PAO (EDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Gazprom PAO (EDR) pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. NXT Energy Solutions does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Gazprom PAO (EDR) and NXT Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazprom PAO (EDR) 13.21% 7.88% 5.25% NXT Energy Solutions N/A -32.28% -29.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gazprom PAO (EDR) and NXT Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazprom PAO (EDR) $112.27 billion 0.05 $12.21 billion N/A N/A NXT Energy Solutions $1.09 million 22.02 -$6.91 million N/A N/A

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has higher revenue and earnings than NXT Energy Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gazprom PAO (EDR) beats NXT Energy Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a gas transmission system totaling approximately 171.4 thousand kilometers that comprises 253 compressor stations with a total capacity of 46.7 thousand megawatts in Russia. In addition, the company operates underground gas storage facilities; operates oil refining and petrochemical complexes; generates and sells electric and heat energy; and produces and markets liquefied natural gas. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

