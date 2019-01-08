Reviewing Electro-Sensors (ELSE) & Cognex (CGNX)

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) and Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Electro-Sensors and Cognex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro-Sensors 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognex 1 5 6 0 2.42

Cognex has a consensus price target of $51.46, suggesting a potential upside of 32.23%. Given Cognex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognex is more favorable than Electro-Sensors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electro-Sensors and Cognex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro-Sensors $7.84 million 1.56 $290,000.00 N/A N/A Cognex $747.95 million 8.96 $177.17 million $1.45 26.84

Cognex has higher revenue and earnings than Electro-Sensors.

Profitability

This table compares Electro-Sensors and Cognex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro-Sensors -0.72% -0.43% -0.41% Cognex 18.52% 20.88% 17.82%

Volatility & Risk

Electro-Sensors has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognex has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Electro-Sensors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Cognex shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Electro-Sensors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Cognex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cognex pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Electro-Sensors does not pay a dividend. Cognex pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cognex has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Cognex beats Electro-Sensors on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors. Its temperature application products consist of bearing, gear box, and motor temperature monitoring. The company also offers production monitoring devices that include a belt alignment and slide gate position monitor; vibration monitoring products; and tilt switches. In addition, it provides hazard monitoring systems, which integrate its sensors for monitoring temperature, belt misalignment, and shaft speed; and wireless hazard technology monitoring systems under the HazardPRO product name. It serves customers in various industries, such as grain, feed, milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation, and other processing industries. The company sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Electro-Sensors, Inc. is a subsidiary of Estate Of Nancy Peterson.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. Its products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, including DataMan barcode readers and barcode verifiers, as well as vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits. The company sells its products to customers in the consumer electronics and automotive industries, and semiconductor and electronics capital equipment markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

