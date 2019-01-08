Reviewing COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY) and BRITVIC PLC/S (BTVCY)

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) and BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR and BRITVIC PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR $7.37 billion 1.54 $481.50 million $1.39 22.24 BRITVIC PLC/S $2.02 billion 1.28 $157.57 million $1.50 13.10

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BRITVIC PLC/S. BRITVIC PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR and BRITVIC PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR 0 0 4 0 3.00 BRITVIC PLC/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

BRITVIC PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR does not pay a dividend. BRITVIC PLC/S pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR and BRITVIC PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Risk and Volatility

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRITVIC PLC/S has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR beats BRITVIC PLC/S on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits. The company serves hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, kiosks, petrol stations, cinemas, leisure parks, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and others. It operates in 28 countries, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russia, Serbia, and Ukraine. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About BRITVIC PLC/S

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water. The company's brand portfolio includes 7Up, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R White's, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade. In addition, the company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; wholesales soft drinks to the licensed trade; and offers pension funding and financing services. It exports its products to approximately 50 countries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

