Restaurant Group PLC (RTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 294.38 ($3.85).

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. HSBC raised shares of Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 157.90 ($2.06) on Tuesday. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.70 ($4.99).

In other Restaurant Group news, insider Debbie Howard Hewitt acquired 13,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,942.14 ($26,057.94).

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

