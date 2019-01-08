Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Stake Lifted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,251,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,773 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after acquiring an additional 801,780 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,568,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2,298.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 611,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 585,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, VP Eric Bowen sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $255,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,592.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $972.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.11. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $597.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.60 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 34.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Stake Lifted by Federated Investors Inc. PA” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/renewable-energy-group-inc-regi-stake-lifted-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.