Renasant (RNST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on Renasant and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

RNST traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Renasant has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred F. Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,814.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bartow Morgan, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $823,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 346,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,417,899.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,238 shares of company stock worth $1,394,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,909,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,909,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,353,000 after acquiring an additional 83,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Renasant by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,657,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Renasant by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,713,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,627,000 after buying an additional 73,172 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

