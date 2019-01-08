Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.37 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 4th. HSBC cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock opened at $163.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.47. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1-year low of $127.95 and a 1-year high of $212.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $194.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 37.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

