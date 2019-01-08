Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 72,400 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.29% of Pzena Investment Management worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 58.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 15.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 702,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $620.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Analysts predict that Pzena Investment Management, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 72,400 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/renaissance-technologies-llc-acquires-72400-shares-of-pzena-investment-management-inc-pzn.html.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.