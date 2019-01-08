Relx (REL) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Relx (LON:REL) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,830 ($23.91).

Several other analysts also recently commented on REL. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,615 ($21.10) to GBX 1,740 ($22.74) in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,685 ($22.02) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,784.64 ($23.32).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 1,654 ($21.61) on Monday. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,399 ($18.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,784 ($23.31).

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

