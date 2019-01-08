Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $461.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann set a $483.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $403.26.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $396.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $281.89 and a fifty-two week high of $416.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 30.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $663,376.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,392.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,075,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,016,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,867,000 after acquiring an additional 728,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,384,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,522,000 after acquiring an additional 322,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,573,000 after acquiring an additional 269,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27,119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 256,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 255,465 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

