Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Osisko gold royalties (OR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Osisko gold royalties (NYSE: OR):

1/2/2019 – Osisko gold royalties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/25/2018 – Osisko gold royalties was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2018 – Osisko gold royalties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

12/20/2018 – Osisko gold royalties had its “buy or” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

12/19/2018 – Osisko gold royalties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

12/3/2018 – Osisko gold royalties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Osisko gold royalties was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

NYSE:OR traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,360. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.46. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Get Osisko gold royalties Ltd alerts:

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.47 million during the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,475,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,947,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 274,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 170,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,778,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 170,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 322,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.