Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

In related news, Director James Edward Bass acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,615.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,661.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $813,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $813,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 171,410 shares of company stock worth $10,141,332 and have sold 27,900 shares worth $1,638,086. Insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 2.84.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

