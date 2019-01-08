RealPage Inc (RP) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,481,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.90% of RealPage worth $427,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 2.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 683,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,027,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of RealPage by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. RealPage Inc has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 143.25 and a beta of 1.28.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.33 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $4,721,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,954,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,796,052.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William P. Chaney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,015,284 shares of company stock valued at $50,411,065 over the last 90 days. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

