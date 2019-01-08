Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 target price on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.05.

NYSE:RNGR opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,520 shares of company stock worth $122,350. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 141,395 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 876,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 335,060 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

