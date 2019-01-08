Radian Group (RDN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point set a $26.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 23.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

