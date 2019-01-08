Qutoutiao (QTT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 63,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,752,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

QTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Qutoutiao in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qutoutiao stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Inc develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

