Quebecoin Trading Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Quebecoin has a market cap of $20,409.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quebecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000962 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Quebecoin

Quebecoin (CRYPTO:QBC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

