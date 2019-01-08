QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Lowered by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 7.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $35,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,500,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 163.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 33.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,580,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,338,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,437 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 28.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,192,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,626,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $477,306,000 after acquiring an additional 262,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.95. 12,108,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,591,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $54,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,128,641. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

