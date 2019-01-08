Quaker Chemical (KWR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have $205.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $151.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.20.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $181.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $137.95 and a twelve month high of $217.15.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $222.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.31 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

In related news, VP L Wilbert Platzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph A. Berquist sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.50, for a total transaction of $49,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,952 shares of company stock worth $2,422,332. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $202,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.