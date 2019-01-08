Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for CBS Co. Boosted by Analyst (CBS)

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBS in a research report issued on Thursday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the media conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Imperial Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CBS to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CBS from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

CBS stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.29. CBS has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. CBS had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 86.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CBS by 131.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 65,115 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBS in the second quarter valued at about $7,985,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBS in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of CBS by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CBS by 15.1% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,928 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of CBS stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $129,929.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 10th. CBS’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

