Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Earthstone Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESTE. ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

ESTE opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 254,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.