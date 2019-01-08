Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for salesforce.com, inc. Issued By Wedbush (CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for salesforce.com in a research note issued on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the CRM provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.71.

NYSE:CRM opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $102.37 and a one year high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 316.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 37,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.70 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 157,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $20,976,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,179,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,688,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,575 shares of company stock worth $66,919,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.