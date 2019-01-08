Publica (PBL) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Publica token can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Publica has a market capitalization of $386,287.00 and $332.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Publica has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Publica alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.02158731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00165906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00235331 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024777 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Publica Profile

Publica launched on August 11th, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. Publica’s official website is publica.io . The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Publica’s official message board is medium.com/publicaio

Publica Token Trading

Publica can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Publica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Publica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Publica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Publica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Publica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.