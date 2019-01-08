PTC Inc (PTC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 61.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,777 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Miller sold 46,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $3,975,010.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 11,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,043,291.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,231 shares of company stock worth $12,772,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PTC to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

