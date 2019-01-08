Prudential Public (PUK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of PUK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.92. 504,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,887. Prudential Public has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Prudential Public in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Prudential Public in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Prudential Public in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Prudential Public in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Public in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

