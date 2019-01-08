ProximaX Market Cap Reaches $26.37 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $26.37 million and $5.11 million worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.02165589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00166568 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00226967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024913 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025028 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX launched on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

